Gambia: TRRC Reveals Lack of Commitment From Govt to Fulfil Promise

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) on Friday convened a press conference, revealing that The Gambia government has failed in fulfilling its promise of giving another D50 million dalasis to the commission as reparation funds for the victims of past Jammeh rule, who testified before the TRRC and narrated their ordeals.

The Commission explained issues surrounding its reparations processes, of which they revealed lack of enough money to further compensate every victim who was either tortured or got a relative that had disappeared or killed under former President Yahya Jammeh's government.

The deputy chairperson of the TRRC, Adelaide Sosseh, confirmed to journalists that the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow initially gave 50 million to the commission, of which 37 million was to be disbursed among the remaining victims.

Madam Sosseh stated that the go

atty breaks muteness on Haruna Jatta's death. 'It Wasn't Under My Match'

2 Gambians, taxi in DLEAG net over drug trafficking

vernment is in the process of establishing another independent reparations commission different from the unit handled by the TRRC.

"The total figure needed for the reparation is 205 million and the shortfall required by the commission is over 168 million. I call on organisations and other philanthropists to assist the preparation team in order to enable us to complete our work."

She highlighted that victims' perpetrators are not part of the reparation, thus not receiving a single dalasi from the commission. She said victims are paid half of the money they should receive and the highest among them was 600, 000 dalasi.

atty breaks muteness on Haruna Jatta's death. 'It Wasn't Under My Match'

2 Gambians, taxi in DLEAG net over drug trafficking

The final report of the TRRC is expected to be submitted to the President on 30 July, 2021.

The untold story between The Gambia government and the Truth Commission will prevail in the future. The public is interested in how the reparation will be done and the full consideration of the TRRC recommendations by the President. However, the President was heard on QTV saying that there is no commission of enquiry in the world, which its recommendations are approved hundred percent by the government.