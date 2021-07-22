Gambia: 2 Gambians, Taxi in DLEAG Net Over Drug Trafficking

As the fight against drug trafficking and its related issues intensifies in the country, operatives of the country's narcotic agency has arrested Lamin Njie and Famara Manneh, both Gambians and residents of Brikama with 35 big bundles of suspected cannabis, The Point has been reliably informed.

sted on Tuesday 13 July 2021 around 22 hrs at New Yundum while on-board a Mercedes Benz (taxi) with registration number: BJL 4073 T. They are under the custody of DLEAG officers as investigation into the matter deepens. The suspected cannabis weighs 38 kilograms and 450 grams (38 KG 450 Grams).

The drugs were all wrapped in brown paper, placed in white bags and concealed in the boot of the car. The estimated street value of the suspected seizure is D 175,000.00.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of DLEAG, who was contacted for comments confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspects, saying: "The arrest comes barely a week after the arrest of a female Bissau Guinean with quantities of cocaine costing over two hundred thousand dalasis (D 200,000.00) by the same team of operatives."

"The arrest and that of several other possession related cases signify the Regional Command's commitment to ensure that it bridles drugs and related activities within the Municipality. We therefore call on all and sundry to volunteer information and partake in keeping children, youths and drugs apart. It is only through concerted efforts that we can make meaningful gains in the crusade on drugs and related crimes."

he Command is, however, very clear. No stones will be left unturned and there are no sacred cows. Partake, report suspicious criminal activities and hold us to task."

