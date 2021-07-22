Gambia: Statement On the Yankuba Touray Guilty Verdict From the Victims Community

22 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The victims' community in The Gambia and abroad stand with the family of the late Ousman Koro Ceesay and all those who sought justice for Koro to applaud the guilty verdict delivered by the High Court of The Gambia on 14th July 2021 against Yankuba Touray, former AFPRC junta member who was charged with the murder of Koro Ceesay. After 26 years, finally, justice is theirs for the cold-blooded murder of the "... man of discipline, integrity, and service, with a fantastic sense of humour and love for his family... " who they so dearly loved in return.

As victims of the Jammeh regime, we understand the pain of waiting for over two and a half decades for this day and the trauma of having to relive again and again, one of the worst days of your lives hearing testimonies about Koro's murder during the TRRC hearings and the court trial. We therefore hope that this verdict will help the entire family begin the long journey towards healing.

This verdict is a significant and momentous milestone, not only in the quest for justice for the Ceesay family, but for the entire transitional justice process in The Gambia after decades of Yahya Jammeh's dictatorial rule especially at this time when the TRRC is expected to submit its final report and recommendations at the end of this month. It is also a verdict that has renewed our hope and confidence in the judiciary and reinforces our commitment and vigor in the pursuit of accountability for all human rights violations committed by Yahya Jammeh and his cohorts.

#TurnByTurn, #NeverAgain

Signed on behalf of the victims' community

The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations, (Victims Center)

The Solo Sandeng Foundation (SSF)

The African Network against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances (ANEKED)

Women Associate for Victim Empowerment (WAVE)

--

Mam Lisa Camara

Human Rights Advocacy and Programme Manager ANEKED

