Gambia: SK East BI, Second Infantry Strive to Survive in 2nd Tier

22 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Serrekunda East Bi and Second Infantry Battalion are both striving to survive in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League for another season.

The duo are currently struggling in the on-going 2020-2021 second division league campaign despite bagging vital points in their last league outings.

The Serrekunda East boys defeated Gunjur United 2-1 in their week twenty-seven fixture played at the Independence Stadium.

Serrekunda East Bi remained second-place from bottom on the country's second tier table with 22 points despite their slender victory over the Coastal Town boys.

Second Infantry Battalion maintained bottom-place on the country's second division league table with 19 points following their 2-2 draw with Jam City at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Farafenni Barrack soldiers must win their remaining three league outings and hope teams above them on the league table slip to stay in the country's second tier for another season.

