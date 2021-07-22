South Africa: July 2021 Zumite Sedition and the Emerging 'Politics of the Mall'

21 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Swilling

While the politicians debate whether recent unrest in KZN and Gauteng amounted to a 'failed insurrection', and the 'commentariat' sagely pontificates, what has been missed is the most obvious -- the emerging 'politics of the mall'.

If we have one thing in common, it is the fact that we are all "mall rats" now. Sure, the few spend a lot, while the rest wish they could spend something. But what we all need can now be found at the local mall.

Surely we now need to ask the question: "why malls?" And surely that will provide a more significant material basis for debating the significance of these events than the political tropes derived from outdated largely Western theories of revolutionary change that we use as lenses for making sense of our complexified context.

There is near complete consensus among those who think about our economy that since 1994, two particularly important inter-linked dynamics have shaped our economic development trajectory -- namely, consumerisation and financialisation. As the manufacturing sector has gone into decline, economic growth has been driven largely by consumption (consumers who buy more stuff).

That, however, would not have been possible if consumers did not have money. If the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

