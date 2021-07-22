South Africa: Eating Local and the Importance of Cultivating Edible Indigenous Plants

22 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sarah Hoek

'Walking in the veld, you just have to brush against a fynbos plant and you're assailed by the incredible aromatic smells,' reflects indigenous food activist Loubie Rusch.

"Once you start eating [local plants] and tasting them, what's not to love? Fynbos is full of the most incredible plants, what a palette to draw from," says Loubie Rusch, the founder of the organisation Making Kos, which "promotes reviving knowledge, emphasises cultivation & encourages eating local Cape foods".

"There is just so much to learn, it's just incredible, learning from other people, knowledge holders, rural people who have such an intimate connection with the land. One of the things about a foraging landscape is that your knowledge is so deeply rooted in the land, not like a farmer where you can take your seed with you; if you are a forager you really need to know your place very, very well," Rusch explains.

She began her indigenous food journey and cooking by making bottled produce from local ingredients and selling it at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market in Cape Town. Her organisation is dedicated to all the food that surrounds us that we wouldn't necessarily know to eat.

"It really makes little...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X