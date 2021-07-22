South Africa: Eating Local and the Importance of Cultivating Edible Indigenous Plants

analysis

'Walking in the veld, you just have to brush against a fynbos plant and you're assailed by the incredible aromatic smells,' reflects indigenous food activist Loubie Rusch.

"Once you start eating [local plants] and tasting them, what's not to love? Fynbos is full of the most incredible plants, what a palette to draw from," says Loubie Rusch, the founder of the organisation Making Kos, which "promotes reviving knowledge, emphasises cultivation & encourages eating local Cape foods".

"There is just so much to learn, it's just incredible, learning from other people, knowledge holders, rural people who have such an intimate connection with the land. One of the things about a foraging landscape is that your knowledge is so deeply rooted in the land, not like a farmer where you can take your seed with you; if you are a forager you really need to know your place very, very well," Rusch explains.

She began her indigenous food journey and cooking by making bottled produce from local ingredients and selling it at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market in Cape Town. Her organisation is dedicated to all the food that surrounds us that we wouldn't necessarily know to eat.

"It really makes little...