South Africa: Colonisation By Algorithms - the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Ethical Use of Predictive Analytics

analysis

The idea of prediction has been around for centuries, and we have always been fascinated by predictions. What makes predictions more real than ever before is that data fusion occurs, and the analytics can use your behavioural input to further its intelligence capability.

Professor Saurabh Sinha is an electronic engineer and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, University of Johannesburg, South Africa. Professor Sarah Mosoetsa is a sociologist and the CEO of the National Institute for the Humanities and the Social Sciences, South Africa. Both write in their personal capacity.

In the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), data is contributed by users, technology and cyberphysical interfaces. Inevitably, the data and algorithms find a way to "collude", which brings about unintended consequences that could, among others, gravely challenge the recently promulgated Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) as well as the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), and personal and/or organisational cybersecurity.

This new "revolution" offers opportunities for the coming together of engineering and the humanities.

Just before the lockdown, the writers of this article headed for coffee at one of Johannesburg's malls. Arriving at our favourite coffee shop, we placed our order for cappuccino and caffè Americano and sat down for a conversation...