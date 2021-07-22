South Africa: Eskom Warns of Possible Load Shedding

22 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Due to the severely cold weather in parts of the country, coupled with the loss of some generation capacity, Eskom has warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

However, according to the power utility, it will only implement power cuts should there be any further generation losses.

"The system is currently severely constrained and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to high electricity demand," the State-owned entity explained.

Therefore, Eskom is appealing to the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help ease the pressure on the power system between 4pm and 10pm.

Meanwhile, it said the breakdowns currently total 12 984 MW, while planned maintenance is 2 924 MW of capacity.

"Any further significant loss of capacity would force Eskom to implement load shedding to protect the integrity of the system," Eskom cautioned.

However, it said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday forecasted a week of very cold temperatures across the majority of South Africa, lasting well into the weekend.

The icy and rainy conditions are due to a succession of cold fronts expected to sweep across the country.

