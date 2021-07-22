South Africa: Heads Must Roll - It Is Unfathomable That President Ramaphosa Has Not Axed Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele

21 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By John Steenhuisen

In any other functioning democracy, our ministers of state security and police would have had to clear out their desks. It is unfathomable that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not sat both Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele down for this talk yet.

More than 200 lives lost, 100 malls set alight, 1,400 ATMs damaged, 40,000 businesses affected and at least 150,000 jobs compromised in the chaos of last week's violence and looting. Some put the cost to KwaZulu-Natal's GDP at R20-billion, and nationally at about R50-billion.

Even in a robust, growing economy that's an unaffordable price tag. For ours it's a mortal blow, not only in terms of the rand value but also the damage done to our already battered investor confidence. But here's the real kicker: much of that damage, theft and loss of life could have been prevented with the most basic crime and security intelligence. But such intelligence was nowhere to be found, because the people tasked with this are simply way out of their depth.

Our mantra at the DA, over the past two decades, has been the idea of fixing South Africa by building a capable state. Along with the other three foundational pillars for a...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

