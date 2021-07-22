South Africa: Eastern Cape Department of Health in Legal Bid to Halt Lump Sum Payouts for Medical Negligence

analysis

Contingent liability, made up almost entirely of medico-legal claims against the department, has soared beyond R37bn.

Lawyers for the Eastern Cape Department of Health are preparing an urgent application to stop millions of rands in lump sum payouts.

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that this is the plan, saying that it is the provincial government which is bringing the application.

Kupelo, a veteran spokesperson in the department, warned 11 years ago that medico-legal claims would bring the department to its knees.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Treasury, Pumelele Godongwana, said the provincial government is implementing a multipronged strategy to "arrest the problem" that is brought about by medico-legal claims.

"The strategy fundamentally is dealing with legal, administrative, financial and clinical issues. At the moment we are not in the position to talk about the actions that we are undertaking but at the right time we will," he said.

The application is similar to one brought by the Road Accident Fund this year to halt millions of rands in payouts pending an investigation into duplicate payouts.

Kupelo confirmed that this was the plan and said that it was a collective effort. He said it was "impossible" for the health department...