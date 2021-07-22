Tanzanian Students Not Affected By Henan Floods, Ambassador Kairuki Sends Message of Condolence to China Govt

22 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tanzania students studying in Henan, China have not been affected by floods caused by heavy rains in the constituency, Tanzania Ambassador to China, Mbelwa Kairuki has confirmed.

So far, a total of 25 deaths have been reported and due to the heavy downpour which has also damaged infrastructures in the area.

Tanzanian diplomat Kairuki stated that the majority of Tanzania nationals, living in the areas, were not affected.

"The embassy is closely monitoring the matter purposely to ensure the safety of students," Ambassador Kairuki said.

Moreover, the Diplomat conveyed her condolences to China Government and Henan residents for the loss of the 25 citizens.

Apart from Henan, other areas affected by the ongoing rains were Bairong Central Market and the agro-processing machinery factories in Zhengzhou City.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X