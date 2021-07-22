Tanzanian Students Not Affected By Henan Floods, Ambassador Kairuki Sends Message of Condolence to China Govt

Tanzania students studying in Henan, China have not been affected by floods caused by heavy rains in the constituency, Tanzania Ambassador to China, Mbelwa Kairuki has confirmed.

So far, a total of 25 deaths have been reported and due to the heavy downpour which has also damaged infrastructures in the area.

Tanzanian diplomat Kairuki stated that the majority of Tanzania nationals, living in the areas, were not affected.

"The embassy is closely monitoring the matter purposely to ensure the safety of students," Ambassador Kairuki said.

Moreover, the Diplomat conveyed her condolences to China Government and Henan residents for the loss of the 25 citizens.

Apart from Henan, other areas affected by the ongoing rains were Bairong Central Market and the agro-processing machinery factories in Zhengzhou City.