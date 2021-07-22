Tanzania: Anna Mghwira (1959-2021) - Her Life and Political Legacy

Former Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Ms Anna Mghwira has died at Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha Hospital Region at the age of 62.

The news of her death was confirmed on Thursday by one of her family members.

The politician retired as Regional Commissioner this year hence she was not included in the recent list of new commissioners appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Ms Anna was appointed as Kilimanjaro Regional boss by then President John Magufuli while she was still the chairlady of opposition ACT- Wazalendo.

Her appointment surprised both opposition and the ruling party camps because Dr Magufuli named her as RC while she was still holding the highest post at ACT-Wazalendo party.

Due to the appointment, she joined the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

In 2015, she was the sole female candidate who contested for the presidential seat in Tanzania's general election whereby a CCM candidate declared the winner.

May 2021, Anna Mghwira retired as Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner and Dr Steven Kigaigai was named, by President Samia, to fill the vacuum left by a softly spoken politician.

Anna Mghwira in Chadema

Anna Mghwira joined Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo, (CHADEMA) in 2009.

While at the main opposition party, she held various posts including the party's district secretary and later party's district chairperson. In 2015, Anna left Chadema with other members to form ACT-Wazalendo part where she became its first chair.

Her political journey can be traced back from TANU era, when she was a member of the party's youth league.

Education Background

Anna Mghwira was born on January 23, 1959 at Mungumaji Ward in Singida Region. She held Bachelor degree in Theology from Tumaini University and later joined University of Dar es Salaam's then Faculty of Law where she graduated with Bachelor degree in Law (LLB) in 1986.

In 2000, she was awarded a Master's degree in Law (LLM) fromUniversity of Essex in the United Kingdom (UK).