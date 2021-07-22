Tanzania: President Samia Mourns Demised Anna Mghwira

President Samia Hassan Suluhu has conveyed a message of condolence following the death of former Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Anna Mghwira who passed away on Thursday at Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha Region.

A statement released by the State House in Dodoma said that President Samia was saddened by the passing of the politician saying the demised retired leader played a great role in the country's development.

"I am saddened by the passing of the former Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira. I will remember her for her great contributions in the building of the country," she said.

Additionally, the President extended her condolences to the family and relatives for the great loss of their member.

Prior to her post as Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, the 62-year-old woman contested for the position of Presidency through ACT-Wazalendo party in 2015 where CCM's candidate Dr John Magufuli won the race.

In 2017, then President Magufuli named Anna as Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner while she was still holding the highest post in opposition ACT-Wazalendo.

However she joined CCM later.