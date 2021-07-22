South Africa: How You Can Help - Looting and Level 4 Lockdown Add Fuel to the Fire of Need in South Africa

analysis

While the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, the level of need in South Africa continues to grow. From organisations that support business owners to NGOs that feed communities, there is no shortage of ways to make a difference. Here's how you can help.

Prompted by a rise in Covid-19 infections amid the third wave, South Africa entered Level 4 lockdown on 27 June. The lockdown, coupled with inadequate government income-relief measures, has pummelled businesses in sectors that were already on fragile footing, and deepened hunger for many households.

The violence and destructive lawlessness which has unfolded in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has only added fuel to the fire, worsening levels of food insecurity and unemployment in the country.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in South Africa, charities, NGOs and other organisations have been working tirelessly to assist those in need. Amid the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, crowdfunding campaigns and community feeding schemes and clean-up efforts have sprung up almost overnight.

Nearly 18 months into the pandemic, more South Africans are encouraged to give where they can, no matter how small the contribution is.

'The crisis has simply grown'

"The need is growing exponentially," said Badr Kazi, spokesperson for Gift of the...