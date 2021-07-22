Zimbabwe: Singapore to Assist Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) on Wednesday signed a Co-operation Agreement with the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) that is expected to enhance its capacity to promote investment in the country.

The agreement was signed by ZIDA chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Munatsi and his SCE counterpart, Mr Kong Wy Mun.

Speaking during the ceremony, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava thanked the Singaporeans for agreeing to assist Zimbabwe.

"I would like to express our deep appreciation to the SCE for the interest to cooperate with Zimbabwe in building the capacity of ZIDA to be able to effectively execute its mandate of promoting investment and the development of Zimbabwe.

"This is testimony to the commitment by the Government of Singapore to facilitate increased business engagements between Singapore and Zimbabwe. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, I look forward to facilitating increased economic and commercial diplomacy with Singapore in the fields of trade and investment," Minister Shava said.