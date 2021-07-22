Zimbabwe: Singapore to Assist Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) on Wednesday signed a Co-operation Agreement with the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) that is expected to enhance its capacity to promote investment in the country.

The agreement was signed by ZIDA chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Munatsi and his SCE counterpart, Mr Kong Wy Mun.

Speaking during the ceremony, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava thanked the Singaporeans for agreeing to assist Zimbabwe.

"I would like to express our deep appreciation to the SCE for the interest to cooperate with Zimbabwe in building the capacity of ZIDA to be able to effectively execute its mandate of promoting investment and the development of Zimbabwe.

"This is testimony to the commitment by the Government of Singapore to facilitate increased business engagements between Singapore and Zimbabwe. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, I look forward to facilitating increased economic and commercial diplomacy with Singapore in the fields of trade and investment," Minister Shava said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X