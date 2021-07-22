South Africa: The King and I - Zulu Royal House Conflict Escalates - and At the Centre Is Buthelezi

analysis

As the KwaZulu-Natal government struggled to come to terms with the riots and destruction of the economy last week, the last thing on anyone's mind would have been to intercede in the escalating conflict in the Zulu royal house since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March.

As his father would have done, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addressed a media conference to condemn the thuggery and call for calm.

Another faction immediately issued its own statement to the same effect, having previously announced that only Prince Mbonisi speaks on behalf of the family.

They do not recognize Misuzulu as the king, and have informed Premier Sihle Zikalala of the royal family's choice of Prince Simakade as the next in line. Although born out of wedlock, the businessman is the oldest of the late King Zwelithini's sons.

The government has been requested to grant Prince Simakade "the same measure of care and courtesies afforded to His Royal Highness Prince Misuzulu by the provincial government until such time that the dispute on who should succeed His Majesty the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu is resolved".

Critically, this grouping that defines itself as the "core" of the royal family, claims that it has...