Ethiopia: Addis Residents to Hold Demonstration in Support of National Defense Force, GERD

21 July 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Residents of Addis Ababa City will hold a demonstration on Thursday to express their support to the National Defense Force and the successful completion of the second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

More than 1.5 million people are expected to participate in the demonstration, which also aims at condemning the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF.

City Administration Communication Office Head, Abdi Tsegaye told journalists that the demonstrators would presumably condemn the recruitment and deployment of children as soldiers by the terrorist TPLF with the objective of dismantling the country.

The demonstration is organized in response to the demands of several segments of the society on various occasions, he added.

According to the head, the residents want to express their joy over the successful completion of the second round of GERD and the peaceful conduct of the 6th General Election and other positive achievements in the demonstration to be held at Meskel Square tomorrow morning.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X