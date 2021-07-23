Ethiopia: Addis Residents to Hold Demonstration in Support of National Defense Force, GERD

Residents of Addis Ababa City will hold a demonstration on Thursday to express their support to the National Defense Force and the successful completion of the second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

More than 1.5 million people are expected to participate in the demonstration, which also aims at condemning the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF.

City Administration Communication Office Head, Abdi Tsegaye told journalists that the demonstrators would presumably condemn the recruitment and deployment of children as soldiers by the terrorist TPLF with the objective of dismantling the country.

The demonstration is organized in response to the demands of several segments of the society on various occasions, he added.

According to the head, the residents want to express their joy over the successful completion of the second round of GERD and the peaceful conduct of the 6th General Election and other positive achievements in the demonstration to be held at Meskel Square tomorrow morning.