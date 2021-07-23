Ethiopia: Residents of Addis Hold Rally to Condemn TPLF's Terrorist Activities, Express Joy Over Filling of GERD

Residents of Addis Ababa City have taken to the streets today in support of the National Defense Force, to condemn TPLF's terrorist activities and express joy over the successful completion of the second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The residents have also been condemning the provocative acts of the TPLF by disregarding the government's unilateral ceasefire.

It is estimated that more than 1.5 million people have participated in the rallies being held at Meskel Square starting early in the morning.

The demonstrators have been condemning the recruitment and deployment of children as soldiers by the terrorist TPLF with the objective of dismantling the country.

The residents of Addis Ababa have called on the international community to condemn the terrorist acts of the TPLF by disregarding the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia with a view to create smooth flow of humanitarian support to the people in Tigray and encourage farmers to engage in farming activities.

The protesters are also expressing their anger over the reluctant being witnessed by the international community over the continued terrorism acts of the TPLF by blocking humanitarian support to Tigray.

The residents commended the successful completion of the second round of GERD and the peaceful conduct of the 6th General Election and other positive achievements in the demonstration.