Ethiopia: Demonstrators Urge Int'l Community to Understand Reality in Ethiopia

Some participants of the huge demonstration held in Addis Ababa this morning have called on the international community to understand the reality on the ground in order to address the current problems in the country.

Expressing their anger over the acts of the terrorist group TPLF, they said the international community has to understand the reality and the proactive acts the tyrant TPLF has been carrying out against neighboring regional states.

They also noted that Ethiopians living abroad should stand together to expose the lies and fabrications of the terrorist group and inform the world about the declared intention of TPLF to dismantle the country.

Daniel Argaw told ENA that the terrorist group has been investing in dismantling the country and it is now deploying not only children to war but also blocking humanitarian assistance that has to reach the needy in Tigray region.

Unfortunately, the world has chosen to remain silent in the face of all the destructions and barbarity of the junta, he added.

"The world is not on the side of the truth. However, we don't have to remain silent but help them open their eyes to see the reality and find the truth. In this regard, Ethiopians living all over the world should stand in solidarity to denounce the propaganda of the junta," he stated.

Samuel Mosisa, another participant of the demonstration, said Ethiopians should stand in unity to support the National Defense Force and fight the terrorist group TPLF.

They should also expose the propaganda of the junta being spread all over the world and help the international community understand the manipulations the junta has been using to distort the reality on the ground.

"The world is pressuring Ethiopia, but remained silent when the junta massacred people in Mai Kadra," Samuel noted.

The demonstrators at Mesqel Square condemned the terrorist TPLF, expressed support for the National Defense Force, and the successful second round filling of GERD, peaceful conduct of the 6th General Election.