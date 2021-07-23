Nigeria: Covid-19 - 156 Cases Recorded in Akwa Ibom in Two Weeks - Official

22 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

COVID-19 monitoring mechanisms have been reactivated in the state, the government says.

No fewer than 156 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Akwa Ibom State in the last two weeks since the advent of the Delta variant.

The Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in a press conference in Uyo on Thursday.

Mr Ekuwem, who is the chairman of the State's COVID-19 Committee, said the number of cases rose from five to 156 while three deaths were recorded.

He said that while the global COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world since its emergence in 2019, the first case was diagnosed on April 1, 2020 in Akwa Ibom.

"Since then Governor Udom Emmanuel had put in place proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus. Over the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 within the state have risen from five to 156.

"This increase, when considered in the light of the new Delta variant of the virus, which has now been isolated in Nigeria, calls for a renewal of our collective effort at preventing the spread of Covid-19 virus infection in our state," Mr Ekuwem said.

He called on residents of the state to obey all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Mr Ekuwem said all COVID-19 monitoring mechanisms have been reactivated to ensure strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, to assist the state combat the new wave.

"The state government also advised citizens to ensure that social distancing in tricycles and in mini-buses and wearing of face masks are to be strictly complied with.

"Religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one hour.

"Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, transport companies, supermarkets, banks, and pharmacies should all ensure compliance with all COVID-19 preventive measures in their facilities.

"Report any suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and body pains and weakness to the nearest COVID-19 facility."

Mr Ekuwem gave the assurance that the State molecular laboratories were fully functional and tests for COVID-19 were being done regularly.

