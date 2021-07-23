Kenya Reports 801 New Covid-19 Cases as Recoveries Rise By 481

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country on Thursday rose to 195,111 after 801 people tested positive for the virus. The figure was from a sample size of 5,850 tested in the last 24 hours. With the new infections, the positivity rate stood at 13.7 per cent. The total cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,074,610.

Of the new patients, 784 were Kenyans and 17 foreigners, 426 being male and 375 female. The youngest is a year old and the oldest 98.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of new infections with 319 new cases reported, followed by Mombasa 77, Kilifi 71, Nakuru 60, Uasin Gishu 45, Kiambu 36, Makueni 28, Machakos 17, Siaya 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua 11, Kericho 11, Homa Bay 10, Nyeri 9, Taita Taveta 9, Murang'a 9, Kisumu 9, Kirinyaga 8, Embu 5,Laikipia 5, Lamu 5, Garissa 5, Bungoma 4, Kwale 4, Turkana 4, Migori 3, Nandi 3, Nyamira 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Narok 1, Baringo 1, Bomet 1 and Marsabit 1.

In a statement to new rooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 481 more patients have recovered from the virus, with 322 being from the home-based isolation programme and 159 from various hospitals. This now brings total recoveries to 184,461.

Deaths

The number of people who have died of the virus increased by 15, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, June and July 2021. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 3,826.

The CS also noted that 1,248 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals while 3,862 are under home-based isolation. Some 135 patients are in the ICU, 38 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty seven patients are under observation.

Another 356 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 320 of them in general wards and 36 in high dependency units (HDU).

As of July 21, a total of 1,648,869 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 1,042,455 are first doses while 606,414 are second doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 58.2 per cent, with the majority being males at 55 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.2 per cent.