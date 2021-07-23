Kenya: Blow to Team Kenya As Kamworor Ruled Out of Tokyo Olympics

22 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Team Kenya camp was on Thursday hit by a major blow after 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor was ruled out of Tokyo Olympics with an injury.

Kamworor, who was involved in a road accident early last year in Eldoret before making a full recovery to win the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Games, is said to have aggravated the ankle injury he suffered in the crash.

Nation Sport understands that the 29-year-old former New York Marathon champion has already undergone tests at St Lukes Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret with the results effectively locking him out of the Tokyo Games.

When Kamworor won the men's 10,000 metres in the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics last month, he was ecstatic because he knew he had the chance to get the medal he is yet to win in his successful career.

"The only thing I am missing in my trophy cabinet is the Olympics Games medal and I will work hard to get it," Kamworor said at the time, before admitting that it will be a tall order. "But we shall plan well in the next few weeks...we definitely must come up with a strategy."

Kamworor had shrugged off the challenge from National Cross Country champion Rogers Kwemoi to win the men's 10,000 metres race at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kamworor and Kwemoi exchanged leads in the last seven laps before Kamworor pulled away to win in 27 minutes and 01.06 seconds.

Kwemoi settled second in 27:05.51 as the two claimed the first two automatic slots for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Weldon Kipkirui came in third in 27:24.73 to beat the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard of 27:28.00 in a race where World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto withdrew with five laps to go.

Kamworor could not be reached for comment.

According to a source at Team Kenya's camp, Athletics Kenya's technical team  is expected to decide on whom to fill the gap left by Kamworor.

The 10,000m final race shall be held on July 30 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on the first day of the athletics programme.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

