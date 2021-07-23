Ethiopia Reinstates News Website After 'Areas of Concern' Addressed

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday reinstated the licence of private news website Addis Standard, with authorities saying "areas of concern" in their coverage had been addressed.

The development follows pressure from lobbyists who argued that the state was trying to impose its will on independent media on how to cover the conflict in Tigray, where fighting resumed this week.

A statement issued by the media regulator said the two sides had held talks after which the publisher, Jakenn Publishing Plc, reportedly offered to report within the law.