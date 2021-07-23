Ethiopia Reinstates News Website After 'Areas of Concern' Addressed

22 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle and Aggrey Mutambo

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday reinstated the licence of private news website Addis Standard, with authorities saying "areas of concern" in their coverage had been addressed.

The development follows pressure from lobbyists who argued that the state was trying to impose its will on independent media on how to cover the conflict in Tigray, where fighting resumed this week.

A statement issued by the media regulator said the two sides had held talks after which the publisher, Jakenn Publishing Plc, reportedly offered to report within the law.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X