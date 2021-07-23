Kenyatta Vows to Resolve Water, Land Issues in Coast Before His Term Ends

22 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to deliver two key projects in the Coast region before his term ends next year.

The President said he had built thousands of kilometres of road and some are nearly complete since he took over and now his priority in his last year will be to ensure the land and water crises are resolved in the region.

His government will issue title deeds to millions of Coast residents, he said, and ordered the construction of the Sh42 billion Mzima Spring II to begin immediately so as to end water woes in Taita-Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

