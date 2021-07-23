South Africa: Jailed Jacob Zuma Permitted to Wear a Suit and Attend Brother's Funeral

22 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Jacob Zuma, who is serving a 15-month sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre, travelled home to Nkandla after being granted compassionate leave to attend his younger brother's funeral.

Wearing a navy blue suit and tie and under armed guard, former president Jacob Zuma was escorted about 200 kilometres from his prison cell in Estcourt Correctional Centre to Nkandla on Thursday morning to attend his brother's funeral.

Heavy police and army presence was reported around Nkandla ahead of the funeral.

Zuma's brother, Michael, died a week ago, following a long illness.

As with any prisoner when outside a correctional facility, the former president was not required to wear prison fatigues, said the Department of Correctional Services' statement.

"As a short-term, low risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma's application for compassionate leave was processed and approved following the Correctional Services prescripts," said the Department of Correctional Services through a statement.

Convoy of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma arrives at his homestead kwaNxamalala in Nkandla as he has been permitted to attend the funeral of his late brother Michael Zuma, who passed away last week. Photo:Supplied

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X