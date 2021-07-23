Egypt: Sharawi - Sisi Continues Backing Program of Local Development in Upper Egypt

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Sharawi stressed that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is keen to continuously support the program of local development in Upper Egypt which is one of the main executive mechanisms implemented by the Egyptian government to upgrade undeveloped areas.

The program started with Assiut and Menya governorates, according to a report by the Local Development Ministry. The Egyptian government efforts realized an international success as the program was included on the "SDGs Good Practices" platform of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The program also aims to set a new development model backed by decentralization. Sharawi said the program is meant to improve the business climate and promote the infrastructure of the two governorates to offer high-quality services.

About 3,589 projects were implemented in Sohag and Qena governorates at about EGP 9.5 billion under the program of local development in Upper Egypt, Local Development Minister Mahmoud Sharawi said.

The program partnered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to upgrade four industrial zones in the two governorates at EGP 3.6 billion. Also, the Health Ministry contributed EGP 53 million for the coronavirus preventive measures in the two governorates.

About five million people and 3,300 firms benefited from the program. The program created 206,000 jobs in the two governorates.