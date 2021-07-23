Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (24) and Southern Red Sea (11) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,201 while the number of deaths stands at 32.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,480.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 July 2021