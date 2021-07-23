Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

22 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (24) and Southern Red Sea (11) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,201 while the number of deaths stands at 32.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,480.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 July 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X