Egypt: Sisi, Belgium's Jan De Nul Group Discuss Maritime Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed ways of benefiting from the Belgian Jan De Nul Group's expertise in the fields of maritime in the Red and Mediterranean seas, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said on Thursday 22/7/2021.

This came during Sisi's meeting with Jan Pieter De Nul, the Belgian company owner, in the presence of Commander of the Egyptian Naval Forces Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled and Assistant Navy Commander for Engineering Affairs Rear Admiral Mohamed Fekry, along with some other Navy top brass.

The meeting touched on Egypt's promising opportunities in the maritime field within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030.