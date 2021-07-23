Egypt Keen to Boost Cooperation With Japan in Sports Field

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi said that Egypt is keen on fostering cooperation with Japan in sportive programs and activities, as well as the exchange of youth delegates.

Sobhi made the remarks on Thursday 22/7/2021 during his meeting with Head of Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) Yoshida Kozo on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they discussed means of fostering bilateral cooperation in the sportive and youth field, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The two sides probed the possibility of teaching Japanese martial arts at Egyptian youth centers, in addition to organizing joint tournaments between Egyptian and Japanese taekwondo and karate teams, the statement added.

They also mulled over cooperation in the area of sports medicine and the prospect of building a sportive museum, the statement read.

Separately, the sports minister held a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to explore opportunities for cooperation during the coming period.

The sports minister invited Tokyo governor to visit Egypt to get acquainted with the potentials of its advanced sportive infrastructure, as well as its most prominent youth programs and projects.