Egypt Keen to Boost Cooperation With Japan in Sports Field

22 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi said that Egypt is keen on fostering cooperation with Japan in sportive programs and activities, as well as the exchange of youth delegates.

Sobhi made the remarks on Thursday 22/7/2021 during his meeting with Head of Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) Yoshida Kozo on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they discussed means of fostering bilateral cooperation in the sportive and youth field, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The two sides probed the possibility of teaching Japanese martial arts at Egyptian youth centers, in addition to organizing joint tournaments between Egyptian and Japanese taekwondo and karate teams, the statement added.

They also mulled over cooperation in the area of sports medicine and the prospect of building a sportive museum, the statement read.

Separately, the sports minister held a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to explore opportunities for cooperation during the coming period.

The sports minister invited Tokyo governor to visit Egypt to get acquainted with the potentials of its advanced sportive infrastructure, as well as its most prominent youth programs and projects.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X