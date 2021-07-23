Egypt: Putin Greets Sisi On 69th Anniversary of July 23 Revolution

22 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

In the cable, Putin said "Please accept my sincere greetings on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the July Revolution of 1952." "Russia highly values its relations with Egypt and the advancement of the joint strategic partnership. I am sure that we will continue to build up constructive bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various fields for the benefit of our peoples and the sake of strengthening stability and security in the Middle East and North Africa."

"I sincerely wish you good health and success and peace, progress and prosperity to all Egyptians," Putin added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X