Egypt: Putin Greets Sisi On 69th Anniversary of July 23 Revolution

In the cable, Putin said "Please accept my sincere greetings on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the July Revolution of 1952." "Russia highly values its relations with Egypt and the advancement of the joint strategic partnership. I am sure that we will continue to build up constructive bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various fields for the benefit of our peoples and the sake of strengthening stability and security in the Middle East and North Africa."

"I sincerely wish you good health and success and peace, progress and prosperity to all Egyptians," Putin added.