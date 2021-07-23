Nigeria: Some More - Nigerian U.S.-Based Singer MC Wallywa's Song Debuts On New Jersey Billboard

23 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Multi-talented Nigerian-born, American singer, emcee, rapper, engineer and songwriter, Mc Wallywa has got his highly anticipated afrobeat single "Some more", featured on a popular Bilboard in New Jersey, USA.

A melodic, groovy, and hypnotizing song that sets the mood for party vibe. The artist has often been described as 'an entertainer without limits' and this new song further confirms his growth and exceptional talents.

Raised in Washington D.C, MC Wallywa radiates a rare multi-cultural sound that transcends audiences worldwide. Undoubtedly, with his anthemic music and groove-inducing style, Wallywa is bound to headline some of the biggest stages around the world.

"Some more is for the fans and everyone who love to dance" says Mc Wallywa while describing the song.

"The release features electrifying vibes from the press of play. Also, the groovy elements combined with the powerful bassline will guide your body to sublime dance move. It evokes dynamic energy that will captivate afrobeat/dancehall devotees and DJs alike".

Dr Amanda, a director at Prime Music Partners and one of the major distributors of the song while making comment on the new song, added:

"Mc Wallywa is one multi-talented musician inspired by life, culture and wealth. His strives to become one of the biggest artists in the industry has made him explore his talents beyond limits. This new song is just what everyone need to heal off from the global pandemic"

