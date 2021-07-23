Zimbabwe: Man Found With Human Remains

Senior Court Reporter

A MAN of questionable sanity was arrested in Epworth on Wednesday after he was found in possession of human remains he had exhumed from Zinyerere Cemetery in the neighbourhood.

Pinky Bhekeshita (26) was allegedly found in possession of Jaqueline Mbewe's remains while roaming around the Stop Over area at around 4pm.

Mbewe is said to have died on June 15, 2006.

Bhekeshita yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with violating graves.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Mr Dennis Mangois, who remanded him in custody to July 29.

Mr Mangosi ordered Bhekeshita to be examined by two Government appointed psychiatrists to ascertain his mental state.

The State led by Miss Monalisa Magwenzi said at the time of his arrest, Bhekishita threatened to dig more graves saying he wanted to search for his relatives.

Miss Magwenzi said on June 21, Bhekishita dug up Mbewe's grave at Zinyengere Cemetery and exhumed her remains.

He was arrested after being found in possession of the remains.