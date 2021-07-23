Zimbabwe: Man Found With Human Remains

23 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

A MAN of questionable sanity was arrested in Epworth on Wednesday after he was found in possession of human remains he had exhumed from Zinyerere Cemetery in the neighbourhood.

Pinky Bhekeshita (26) was allegedly found in possession of Jaqueline Mbewe's remains while roaming around the Stop Over area at around 4pm.

Mbewe is said to have died on June 15, 2006.

Bhekeshita yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with violating graves.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Mr Dennis Mangois, who remanded him in custody to July 29.

Mr Mangosi ordered Bhekeshita to be examined by two Government appointed psychiatrists to ascertain his mental state.

The State led by Miss Monalisa Magwenzi said at the time of his arrest, Bhekishita threatened to dig more graves saying he wanted to search for his relatives.

Miss Magwenzi said on June 21, Bhekishita dug up Mbewe's grave at Zinyengere Cemetery and exhumed her remains.

He was arrested after being found in possession of the remains.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X