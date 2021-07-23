Zimbabwe's Strongest Man Invited for Continental Contest

23 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

JONATHAN Muvingi, who is widely believed to be the strongest man in the country, has been invited to take part in the African Kurash Championship to be held in Cameroon next month. The 32-year-old is the national professional wrestling champion in the Open category and has also built a strong reputation after becoming the first man to pull a 30-tonne truck in recent years.

And the 120kg athlete is looking forward to his debut at the kurash championship.

His management team confirmed the invitation in a statement. "Jonathan Muvingi has been invited to compete in the African Kurash Championships to be held in Cameroon from the 26th to the 30th of August 2021. He is eager to compete in these championships and has been training on his own ahead of that tournament.

"Muvingi has become popular for pulling train wagons and other stunts. It's now his time to shine at the international level and help hoist our flag high.

"But, we are kindly requesting for financial assistance from the corporate world and individuals to come on board and help sponsor his trip to Cameroon. It is unfortunate that he is unable to foot the bill himself, but he is eager to raise the national flag high in Cameroon and bring back some medals home. Final date of registration is the 2nd of August 2021."

Muvingi said he is ready to explode in Cameroon.

"I see this as a huge opportunity for me to show the world what kind of stuff I am made of," said Muvingi.

"This is going to be my first time to participate in a kurash competition. But, the sport is more or less the same as wrestling.

"I am perfecting some of the aspects of the game and I am sure I will be able to do well in the competition.

"I wasn't expecting this invitation but well here we are. I am not going to disappoint despite the fact that it will be my first time in this game.

"I know it is going to be tough against some of the best athletes on this continent but well I am in it to compete.

"I am training hard and I hope I will be able to do well in the competition." The last time that Muvingi competed in an international event was in January 2020 when he won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships held in Iran. He would lose his manager Peter Kwarare to Covid-19 and for months he battled to find matches.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

