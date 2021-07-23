Zimbabwe: Nurses Exodus Hits City Council

23 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The City of Harare has been hit by an exodus of nurses, with over 240 posts now vacant, resulting in the mass vaccination programme continuing but at a slow pace.

Harare City said the nurses had abandoned council to join organisations.

Previously, council used to be one of the best paying employer but as poor management continues unabated in the city, many technical people are jumping ship to join better paying companies.

In a recent tweet, the City of Harare said: "Vaccination ongoing at Belvedere Polyclinic. Long queues characterise the vaccination exercise.

"Council is short staffed. Over 240 nurses have left to join other organisations."

A number of citizens criticised council on its twitter page saying there was no reason for City of Harare to mourn about the departures of nurses when it is the employer, who can easily recruit some staffers to fill in the gaps.

"Do something about it, city council! Are you not the employer?" asked a Twitter user, while another sarcastically said: "Someone actually sat to post that nonsense . . . this council is long dead".

Another Twitter user, Maoko Mavi, said: "Council has always something to complain about. There are plenty of trained nurses without jobs out there. Recruit simple."

Mangamatii, another twitter user, said: "It's simple, if you're paying them a living wage, one that offers progress. I even know some who would rather do locums in private institutions . . ."

Kelvin Motsi said nurses were now leaving council when they were at one stage earning more than some qualified doctors.

Another Twitter user, BeTheBee, said: "What is the one good thing that City of Harare is doing? Just one thing chekutiwo (that) you are proud to say you have done over the past 2 years. One!"

Gweru City Council also has 31 vacant positions for nurses at its clinics, a development that has affected the mass vaccination programme in a way.

Council clinics are serving up to 50 people per day and in some cases, many people seeking vaccination are turned away.

The local authority runs eight clinics which are Senga, Mkoba Polyclinic, Mkoba 1, Totonga, Child Welfare, Mtapa Clinic, Ivene and New Life Centre.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X