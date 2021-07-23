Namibia: Diekmann Through to Quarterfinals

MAIKE Diekmann came third in Heat 5 of the Women's Single Sculls rowing competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Diekmann got off to a great start and by the half way mark was lying second, just below five seconds behind Magdalena Lobnig of Austria.

Carling Zeeman of Canada however picked up her tempo over the second half of the race to move into second place and finish behind Lobnig who won in seven minutes 37,91 seconds, followed by Zeeman (7:40,72) while Diekmann came third in 7:56,37.

Milena Cancio of Cuba came fourth in 8:03,00 and Tala Abujbara of Qatar fifth in 8:06,29.

The top three now move into the quarterfinals on Monday where they will be joined by the top three of the other five heats of Friday.

Kara Kohler of the United States won Heat 1 in 7:49,71, followed by Tatsiana Klimovich of Belarus (7:51,86) and Nazanin Malaei of Iran (7:59,01), while Sanita Puspure of Ireland won Heat 2 in 7:46,08, followed by Kenia Lechuga of Mexico (7:54,21) and Anneta Kyridou of Greece (7:54,28).

Hanna Prakatsen of Russia won Heat 3 in 7:48,74, followed by Yan Jiang of China (7:53,14) and Veronica Toro of Puerto Rico, while Victoria Thornley of Great Britain won Heat 4 in 7:44,30, followed by Jeannine Sui of Switzerland (7:47,20) and Lovisa Claesson of Sweden (7:58,41).

Emma Twigg of New Zealand won Heat 6 in 7:35,22 followed by Sophie Souwer of the Netherlands (7:39,96) and Jovana Arsic of Serbia (7:46,74).

The quarterfinals on Monday will start at 02h00 Namibian time.