Namibia: Diekmann Through to Quarterfinals

23 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

MAIKE Diekmann came third in Heat 5 of the Women's Single Sculls rowing competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Diekmann got off to a great start and by the half way mark was lying second, just below five seconds behind Magdalena Lobnig of Austria.

Carling Zeeman of Canada however picked up her tempo over the second half of the race to move into second place and finish behind Lobnig who won in seven minutes 37,91 seconds, followed by Zeeman (7:40,72) while Diekmann came third in 7:56,37.

Milena Cancio of Cuba came fourth in 8:03,00 and Tala Abujbara of Qatar fifth in 8:06,29.

The top three now move into the quarterfinals on Monday where they will be joined by the top three of the other five heats of Friday.

Kara Kohler of the United States won Heat 1 in 7:49,71, followed by Tatsiana Klimovich of Belarus (7:51,86) and Nazanin Malaei of Iran (7:59,01), while Sanita Puspure of Ireland won Heat 2 in 7:46,08, followed by Kenia Lechuga of Mexico (7:54,21) and Anneta Kyridou of Greece (7:54,28).

Hanna Prakatsen of Russia won Heat 3 in 7:48,74, followed by Yan Jiang of China (7:53,14) and Veronica Toro of Puerto Rico, while Victoria Thornley of Great Britain won Heat 4 in 7:44,30, followed by Jeannine Sui of Switzerland (7:47,20) and Lovisa Claesson of Sweden (7:58,41).

Emma Twigg of New Zealand won Heat 6 in 7:35,22 followed by Sophie Souwer of the Netherlands (7:39,96) and Jovana Arsic of Serbia (7:46,74).

The quarterfinals on Monday will start at 02h00 Namibian time.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X