Nigeria Records 184 New Covid-19 Cases in Seven States, FCT

Lagos reported 124 new cases and followed by Rivers State with 27.

Nigeria, on Thursday, recorded 184 new cases of coronavirus infection in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the agency in charge of management and control of epidemic in the country.

The disease centre gave the update on Friday morning on its official Facebook page, noting that apart from Lagos, six other states and the FCT, contributed to the tally.

Breakdown

According to the data released by the disease centre, Lagos reported 124 new cases followed by Rivers State with 27.

Also, Sokoto State ranked third on the log with nine new cases while FCT recorded eight, and Oyo and Ekiti States recorded six and five cases respectively.

Delta State recorded four cases and Plateau, one.

Meanwhile, with the new cases confirmed on Thursday, the country's total infection has risen to 170,306 while a total of 164,772 persons infected have been discharged so far after treatment.

The disease centre added that unlike Wednesday when two deaths were recorded, no new death was reported on Friday, keeping the death toll at 2,130.