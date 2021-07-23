Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Team Nigeria Begins Quest for Medals in Rowing Event

23 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Esther Toko will have the honours of being the first Nigerian athlete to compete in Tokyo.

Nigeria's quest for medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to officially commence as action will be going down in waters where the Single Sculls event in rowing will take place.

Esther Toko will have the honours of being the first Nigerian athlete to compete in Tokyo when the heats of women's Single Sculls commences early Friday morning.

Toko won bronze and silver medals at the 2019 African Beach Games to qualify to row single sculls at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Chierika Ukogu, who competed at the Rio 2016 Games, was the first Nigerian ever to feature in this event but Bayelsa-born Toko is happy she is the first from the home front that would be competing at the Olympics

"I am so happy being the first home-grown athlete to compete in the rowing event of the Olympic Games and I am so excited with the atmosphere in the Games Village. I cannot wait to compete on Friday," she said.

"I am so excited to be part of the team in Tokyo and most especially the food and other facilities in the Village are good for all the athletes. It has also afforded me the opportunity to meet other athletes from other countries especially those I have watched and read about in the media," she added.

Even though most Nigerians know next to nothing about rowing as a sport, they were proud to see Ukog going as far as the quarter-finals in Rio.

It is yet to be seen if Toko can match that performance or even do much better at the Tokyo Olympics.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X