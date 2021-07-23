South Africa: SA Records 14,858 New Covid-19 Cases

23 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 14 858 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 342 330.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the increase represents a 26.5% positivity rate.

"As per the National Department of Health, a further 433 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68 625 to date," the NICD said.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (34%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of the new cases.

"The total number of cases today is lower than yesterday but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased," the NICD said.

A total of 14 425 215 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 720 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Thursday 238 020 vaccines were administered.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X