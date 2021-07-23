Malawi to Participate in Dubai Expo 2021-2022

The Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe has disclosed that Malawi will participate in this year's Dubai Expo slated for 1 October 2021 to 31 March, 2022.

Gwengwe told journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday that the forthcoming World Expo Dubai will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre - Jebel Ali in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said for 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to display events, including greatest innovations that have shaped the world where mankind lives in today.

He said Expo 2021 will continue that tradition with the latest technology from around the globe while referring to Alexander Graham Bell who demonstrated the world's first telephone in 1876 at Philadelphia's Centennial Exposition of Arts, Manufacturers.

Gwengwe said the expo will be the first of the world expos to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia (MEASA) region under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" with a sub-theme: opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

The purpose of the expo is to create a global networking platform and act as a catalyst for creativity through shared innovations and opportunities and over 192 countries are expected to participate with 25 million visitors of which 80 percent for leisure and 20 percent for business.

Asked why it is important for Malawi to participate, Gwengwe said the expo is a gateway to new markets since the event will offer the opportunity for Malawian companies to establish market linkages with buyers across the globe including those from the Middle East and gulf regions, which offer great buying potential.

He said the event will help to provide an opportunity for Malawian companies to interact with potential investors, joint venture partners and some of the leading international financiers of projects.

Gwengwe said the expo will provide a platform for promoting tourism and culture.