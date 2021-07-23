Malawi U.S. Embassy Temporarily Suspends All Visa Applicants - Only Humanitarian Appointment

23 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

The US Embassy in Lilongwe has temporarily closed all visa applicants but those needing the service on humanitarian appointment requests shall be accepted to be processed by the US Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia.

A statement from the Embassy said the humanitarian appointment applicants shall be expected to cover the travel cost to Lusaka.

Its further said the humanitarian cases may include an immediate relative's death, grave illness, or life-threatening accident taking place in the United States or urgent medical treatment for the applicant or their minor child.

"Immediate relatives are defined as parents, children, or siblings of the applicant. Humanitarian cases do not include student or employment visa applications," says the statement.

Those who believe that their case qualifies for a humanitarian appointment, they are advised to follow the instructions on Embassy Lusaka's website: https://zm.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.

"Please note, you will be required to complete a visa application and pay the appropriate fees before you can request a humanitarian appointment.

"If an expedited appointment is not granted, no refunds will be provided and you will not be able to transfer your appointment to another embassy. Again, no refunds will be provided and you will not be able to transfer the appointment to the US Embassy in Lilongwe.

"The purpose of your intended travel and other facts will determine what type of visa is required under US immigration law. As a visa applicant, you will need to establish that you meet all requirements to receive the category of visa for which you are applying."

Applicants are further advised to log on the Embassy's Directory of Visa Categories on usvisas.state.gov to determine which visa category might be appropriate for their purpose of travel to the United States.

