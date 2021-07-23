Botswana: Extended Covid-19 Vaccination Times in the Greater Gaborone

22 July 2021
The Patriot (Gaborone)

Following the ministry announcement on the COVID-19 vaccination roll out program transition to Phase two which effected today, the ministry is experiencing a huge turnout in its vaccination sites especially in Gaborone and surrounding areas. As a result, the ministry has taken a decision to extend times for vaccination as follows:

22 and 23 July 2021, vaccination sites to close at 1800hrs.

24 July 2021, vaccination sites to open at 0800hrs and close at 1700hrs

25 July 2021, vaccination sites to open at 0800hrs and close at 1200hrs.

The following vaccination sites in the Greater Gaborone DHMT will be open in the stated dates and times: Maruapula, Travel lodge, Block 8 clinic, Lesirane clinic, Phase 4 kgotla, Tlokweng community hall, Old Naledi hall, Ramotswa kgotla and Mogoditshane kgotla.

Please note that this arrangement will be in place in the stated dates and times. Similar arrangements in future will also be communicated in advance.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

Christopher Nyanga

For Permanent Secretary

