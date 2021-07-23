Morocco: Ministry of Health Denies Content of Post On Covid-19

22 July 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Ministry of Health denied on Thursday the content of a post attributed to the Minister of Health including a therapeutic protocol relating to Covid-19 and a set of measures to be followed to fight certain symptoms.

The ministry underlined, in a press release, that all its internal notes and all its press releases are conveyed via official channels, published, signed, on its website and its official social networks and sent to all national media outlets.

In addition, the therapeutic, vigilance and pandemic protocol is published and constantly updated by the National Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health (CNOUSP), on the basis of the recommendations of the concerned Scientific Committee, said the same source, noting that said protocol is published for adoption through a note from the Minister of Health.

Regarding advice and guidance to citizens, the ministry has repeatedly called for compliance with barrier and preventive measures and invites any citizen who shows unexpected signs to behave according to the recommendations it has issued.

