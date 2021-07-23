Rwanda: Goalie Kwizera Retires at Age 27

Olivier Kwizera, a goalkeeper for the national team and local side Rayon Sports, has called time on his football career just aged 27.

He announced his shock retirement on Thursday, July 22, just days after he was found guilty of using drugs and handed by a court a suspended one-year sentence.

"I had planned on quitting football for a while, so it is not a sudden decision," he told Weekend Sport.

He added: "My contract with Rayon Sports has expired, and I do not want to extend it. I am going to start a new chapter out of football."

Kwizera played for South African side Free State Stars for two seasons, from 2017 to 2019, before signing for Rwanda Premier League outfit Gasogi United in December 2019.

He also previously played for Isonga FC (now-defunct) and local giants APR.