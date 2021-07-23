Rwanda: Tvet Schools to Offer Agro-Vet and Nursing Course

22 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Liesse Niwe

The government is set to introduce agronomy, veterinary and nursing courses in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as part of the plans to bridge the skills gap.

These new programmes, set to be rolled out in the next academic year which begins in September this year, were announced by Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente.

The Premier was presenting, to the parliament, the government actions on the promotion of TVET schools and Polytechnics.

"We realised that there was a problem," he said, disclosing that agronomist and veterinarians work on large projects and leave the small agriculture projects to agricultural community advisors, hence creating a gap.

By introducing these courses in TVET schools, the premier said, the country will create a critical mass of skilled workers who can reach more people in communities.

Through this, he said they can then teach farmers basic agriculture, veterinary and nursing skills.

MP Marie Therese Murekatete, the country has only two institutions that offer agro-veterinary courses.

Even they don't have sufficient laboratories or equipment to facilitate student learning, she said.

In order to address the shortage of nurses, the Premier said that the government will introduce the nursing courses in TVET secondary schools, and they will be awarded high school diplomas.

There is a huge gap in the nursing industry, meaning nurses and community workers are overwhelmed with work.

According to the Ministry of health by the end of June 2020, Rwanda had a total of 10,447 nurses working in both private and public health facilities.

However, nurses per population ratio had improved from one nurse per 1,291 people in 2010 to one nurse per 1,198 in 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X