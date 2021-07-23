Rwanda: Assoumani Rallies Young Rwandans Abroad to Play for Amavubi

22 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Léon-Pierre Muhire

Joeffrey Rene Assoumani, a 19-year-old Rwandan footballer based in Danmark, has called up fellow young talents to come and play for the national team Amavubi.

Assoumani plays for Danish second division side Hellerod Fordbold.

Speaking to Weekend Sport, Assoumani, who received his first call-up in the Amavubi U-23 team last month, said that he was excited to represent his 'motherland' and wished more Rwandan players living abroad would consider it, too.

"I would like to call up every young Rwandan football player who lives abroad to come play for motherland. There is no greater honour," said Assoumani.

However, his chance crashed down at last minute after Rwanda pulled out of the 2021 Cecafa U-23 Challenge Cup owing to a worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

The regional Cecafa tournament is underway in Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar, and runs from July 17 to 31. Nine countries; Tanzania, Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda, DR Congo, Djibouti and hosts Ethiopia are challenging for the title.

Born to a DR Congolese father and Rwandan mother, Assoumani and his family moved to Denmark when he was 9. He has played football since the age of 12.

Asked about who inspires him in the current senior Amavubi, the young forward said he looks up to Jacques Tuyisenge, a striker for champions APR and assistant captain of the national team.

"I want to be playing for big clubs and the senior national team in five years."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X