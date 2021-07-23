Rwanda: Frvb Plans to Launch Beach Volleyball League

22 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) has said it plans to start a beach volleyball structure for the first time, starting with the youth level in secondary schools.

The development comes days after the country hosted the 2021 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Star 2, dubbed Rubavu Open, which concluded on Sunday, July 18.

According to the FRVB Secretary General, Philbert Mucyo, planning activities would be finalised by end of this year and the league would start early 2022.

"It is a new project and we need to start it with young players," said Mucyo. "In the long term, we hope that the league can produce players who can win medals in the Olympic Games."

Mucyo noted that the local volleyball governing body came up with the beach volleyball league plan after home teams struggled to shine in the world tour.

"Our teams did their best, but they struggled because all the players mix indoor and beach volleyball. Specialising in beach volleyball will help our players excel in the domain."

Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu, one of the players who represented Rwanda in the recently climaxed world tour competition, also echoed that there is need to have a consistent beach volleyball league to prepare players for international competitions.

"The competition was very tough. World Tour is one of the biggest beach volleyball competitions in the world."

In a separate interview, Charlotte Nzayisenga, who also participated in the Rubavu Open, said that the Rwandan teams could have performed better but had limited preparations.

"The teams we faced had more experience and professional training because most of them only play beach volleyball. It's different for us who mainly play indoor volleyball."

A total of 59 teams, representing 27 countries, took part in the four-day tournament. Rwanda fielded four teams - two in each gender category.

