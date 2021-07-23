Rwanda: Aimable Nshuti - a 9-Year-Old With Nine Gold Medals

22 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

Aimable Nshuti Nayigiziki is one of the most promising karate talents in the country, having already struck nine gold medals at the age of nine.

The Nyanza-based karate kid, a brown belt holder, is trained by the national team coach Noel Nkuranyabahizi.

"He is very talent," says Nkuranyabahizi. "The country has a future champion in him."

Born to Aimable Nayigiziki and Liberatha Nyirawera in Nyanza District, Southern Province, Nshuti formally began his karate training in 2015, at the age of three.

He has since participated in several competitions, including African championships.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X