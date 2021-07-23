Rwanda: Aimable Nshuti - a 9-Year-Old With Nine Gold Medals

Aimable Nshuti Nayigiziki is one of the most promising karate talents in the country, having already struck nine gold medals at the age of nine.

The Nyanza-based karate kid, a brown belt holder, is trained by the national team coach Noel Nkuranyabahizi.

"He is very talent," says Nkuranyabahizi. "The country has a future champion in him."

Born to Aimable Nayigiziki and Liberatha Nyirawera in Nyanza District, Southern Province, Nshuti formally began his karate training in 2015, at the age of three.

He has since participated in several competitions, including African championships.