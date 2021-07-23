South Africa: DWS Commits to Monitor Entities to Ensure Optimum Service Delivery

23 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In a continued effort to enhance the delivery of water, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reinforced its commitment to monitor work being carried out by its entities in communities affected by water shortages.

Speaking during a recent Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Portfolio Committee meeting, the department's acting Director-General, Deborah Mochotlhi, said water entities contribute to government's objective of reducing inequality through access to water supply and job creation, leveraging additional investments for infrastructure development, as well as enabling rural communities to use water for rural livelihoods.

"Water entities are key in assisting the government, particularly the Department of Water and Sanitation, in supplying the most important need which is water," Mochotlhi said.

Mochotlhi said the audit outcomes of most water entities have significantly improved over the last three years, but expressed concern over some entities which still need to improve.

"Mhlathuze and Magalies Water Boards have received unqualified audit outcomes with no findings while Overberg, Bloem, Lepelle, Umgeni and Rand Water received unqualified audit outcomes with findings for the 2019/20 financial year.

"While there are a number of areas for concern and specific institutional challenges that are being addressed, the overall performance of water boards during the 2019/20 reporting period has been generally satisfactory," Mochotlhi said.

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu congratulated those water boards with clean audit outcomes and called for progress on all the others which still have to work towards improving their annual reporting.

"Overall, our water boards have delivered on their mandate and provided appropriate levels of assurance of supply and quality of water and services delivered to municipalities and other key customers.

"In doing so, these important and strategic entities contributed positively to the government's broad socio-economic development agenda," Sisulu said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X