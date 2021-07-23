South Africa: Eastern Cape's Amathole District - Taps in Drought-Stricken Region Could Run Dry Within a Few Months

analysis

With less than normal annual rainfall occurring in the region, dam levels in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape have reached their lowest levels, which could result in taps running dry in parts of the region.

Amathole District Municipality (ADM) spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said Butterworth will run out of water in October if there is not significant rainfall soon.

"However, in Kei Mouth, Adelaide and Debe Neck the water supply may dry up sooner than that," she said.

The water levels in dams feeding the affected areas have decreased since last year. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Gcuwa Dam had dropped from 68.8% last year to 44.2% last week.

The Debe Dam level has steadily declined - it stood at 15.6% last year, last week it stood at 5% and this week at 4.9%. The Bridle Drift Dam level was 40.3% last year; it had dropped to 24% last week and was 23% this week. The Nahoon Dam level decreased from 52.3% last year to 35% last week. This week the dam level decreased further to 34%.

Madikizela-Vuso said the...