South Africa: Eastern Cape's Amathole District - Taps in Drought-Stricken Region Could Run Dry Within a Few Months

22 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Dam levels in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape have reached their lowest levels.

With less than normal annual rainfall occurring in the region, dam levels in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape have reached their lowest levels, which could result in taps running dry in parts of the region.

Amathole District Municipality (ADM) spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said Butterworth will run out of water in October if there is not significant rainfall soon.

"However, in Kei Mouth, Adelaide and Debe Neck the water supply may dry up sooner than that," she said.

The water levels in dams feeding the affected areas have decreased since last year. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Gcuwa Dam had dropped from 68.8% last year to 44.2% last week.

The Debe Dam level has steadily declined - it stood at 15.6% last year, last week it stood at 5% and this week at 4.9%. The Bridle Drift Dam level was 40.3% last year; it had dropped to 24% last week and was 23% this week. The Nahoon Dam level decreased from 52.3% last year to 35% last week. This week the dam level decreased further to 34%.

Madikizela-Vuso said the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X