South Africa: 'The World and South Africa Is Watching. Why Hasn't Parliament Adopted the Climate Justice Charter?'

This week the Climate Justice Charter Movement hosted its second assembly to give an update on the activities and progress in the movement. Its call for greater South Africa to contribute to this initiative by signing or endorsing the petition remains, as it is the only means to get Parliament to adopt the charter.

South Africa is entering a new world of multiple shocks and crises -- and the climate crisis is among them. Climate scientists said that record levels of carbon dioxide -- a driver of climate change that has far-ranging environmental and health effects -- are present in Earth's atmosphere. This is a tipping point that climate scientists have been warning about for decades.

The consequences of the climate crisis are already being experienced, such as high temperatures and chronic flooding in the US. It is only a matter of time before South Africa feels more of the increasing effects of climate change, which could have been curbed had the climate charter been included in the Constitution.

As per Section 24(b) of the Constitution, everyone has the right to have the environment protected, for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures that...